Leicester City fans crown Caglar Soyuncu as Man Of The Match following 0-0 draw

Leicester City managed to come away from the Molineux Stadium with a point last night after holding Wolves to a 0-0 draw.

The Foxes were on the right end of a controversial VAR decision in the first half and had to see off Wolves with 10 men during the second half.

Hamza Choudhury saw red after picking up a second yellow for a cynical challenge.

Fortunately for Brendan Rodgers side, his two centre-backs, Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu were in top form on the night.

Following the final whistle, Leicester City put out a poll on their official Twitter page for fans to choose their ‘Man Of The Match.’

Soyuncu picked up over half of the rote while right-back Ricardo came in second place with 35%.

A point gained on the road for 10-man City 🛣 Who stood out for you in #WolLei? — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 14, 2020

Leicester City are back in action next weekend when they host last season’s champions Manchester City at the King Power stadium.

The Foxes currently sit in third place, just a point behind Pep Guardiola’s side.