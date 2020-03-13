Leicester City prepared to offer €22m for Liverpool linked goalkeeper who Super Lig giants may be forced to sell

Leicester City are prepared to offer €22m for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Aksam newspaper.

Per the source, the Foxes are ready to make a move for the 23-year-old keeper following a glowing review from head of recruitment Lee Congerton.

The report claims that Liverpool, Everton and Sheffield United are also interested.

Congerton reportedly told local Trabzon press that Cakir is one of the ‘best keepers he has seen’ and that Liverpool have made a £23m offer for the shot-stopper.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers [Cakir] I have seen in my life,” Congerton was quoted as saying by local Trabzon newspaper Karadeniz Gaztesi after watching the game alongside Trabzonspor assistant manager Eddie Newton.

“I was wondering who the goalkeeper was that Liverpool offered £22 [€25m] million.”

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu was quoted by Turkish-Football as saying that they must raise €10-20m from selling players over the next few years to fall in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP).

“€10-20m has to enter the club every year. If we continue along this track we will clear our debts long-term but we must stay disciplined,” Agaoglu said.

The Claret-Blues are heavily in debt and have embarked on a transfer policy geared at developing undervalued talent and selling for a profit.

Cakir rose through the ranks of the Trabzonspor youth system before breaking into the first team.

The Turkey international has been the Black Sea based sides, first-choice keeper, for the past two seasons.