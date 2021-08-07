Leicester City ready to push through Schalke defender move following Fofana injury

Leicester City are ready to push through a move for Schalke defender Ozan Kabak according to Team Talk.

Per the source, the Foxes will try to sign Kabak following injury to defender Wesley Fofana.

The French defender picked up a bad injury in the 3-2 victory over Villarreal on Wednesday evening.

Fofana was caught from behind in a reckless challenge from Villarreal forward Nino.

The defender had be taken off on a stretcher and it was later confirmed that he had suffered a fibula fracture.

Leicester had already targeted signing a new defender after Wes Morgan retired, the latest injury could force them to make bringing in a new centre-back a priority.

Kabak played the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool and is keen to stay in the Premier League.

Schalke who were relegated from the Bundesliga are open to selling the 21-year-old who would join Turkey international teammate Caglar Soyuncu if he were to make the move.

The report claims that the German side would be prepared to accept a €10m offer for Kabak or would potentially consider a loan move with a buy option.