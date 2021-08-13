Leicester City receive boost in transfer race for Schalke 04 defender

Leicester City have received a boost in the transfer race for Schalke 04 defender Ozan Kabak after Crystal Palace dropped out of the race for the 21-year-old.

Calciomercato report that the Foxes are only competing with La Liga outfit Sevilla for Kabak.

READ: Leicester City winger arrives in Turkey ahead of completing Besiktas move

Guardian journalist Ed Aarons revealed that Palace have dropped interest in the the centre-back.

Aarons claims that Sevilla could be the most likely destination for Kabak next.

Palace have now dropped their interest in Ozan Kabak, with Sevilla now looking most likely destination for the Turkey defender — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) August 9, 2021

The young defender played the second half of last season on loan at Liverpool where he adapted to Premier League football.

He would also join Turkey international teammate Caglar Soyuncu at Leicester if he were to return to England.

Kabak made nine starts from a possible 11 in the Premier League last term.

Liverpool did not use their option to buy Kabak at the end of the season however, Schalke have given the green light for a transfer as they were relegated to the German second-tier.

Schalke need to move Kabak and players on high wages on this summer to rebuild.