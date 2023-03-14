Leicester City to send scouts to Turkey for defender ahead of Europa League clash

Leicester City will send scouts to Turkey for the Fenerbahce vs Sevilla Europa League Last 16 second-leg tie to watch Attila Szalai according to Aksam.

Per the source, the Foxes, Liverpool and PSG are all interested in Szalai.

READ: Nicolo Zaniolo scores on debut extending Galatasaray win streak to 14 games

Leicester however, will be the only club to officially have scouts on Thursday at the game monitoring the defender.

The report claims that four players in total, Szalai, Ferdi Kadioglu, Arda Guler and Miguel Crespo will be scouted by an assortment of clubs across Europe.

Leicester will be keeping tabs on Szalai on Thursday at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium.

The report claims that Szalai is open to a summer move and that his dream is to play in the Premier League.

Szalai joined Fenerbahce on a €2.2m move from Limassol in January 2021 and has gone onto establish himself as a key player.

The Hungary international is still under contract until summer 2025 so Fenerbahce are in no rush to sell but will consider attractive offers.

The centre-back is expected to start for the Yellow Canaries who will be hoping to turn around a 2-0 aggregate deficit.

The 25-year-old has two goals and two assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season for Fenerbahce.