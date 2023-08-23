Leicester City Transfer Delayed Until After Champions League Qualifier

Leicester City will have to wait until after the Galatasaray vs Molde Champions League qualifier to sign Yunus Akgun, sources told Turkish-Football.

Akgun’s move to the Foxes has been delayed. The Turkiye international is set to join the Foxes on loan with an option to buy for €10m.

However, following injury to Wilfried Zaha who will miss the first leg, Galatasaray manger Okan Buruk added Akgun to the squad for the Molde clash tonight.

Akgun will have to wait until after the match but Buruk may opt to keep him until the end of the tie next week.

Galatasaray have made reaching the Champions League group stage a priority and Buruk wants to use his strongest available team over the two legs.

Buruk believes that Akgun can provide a valuable attacking option in Zaha’s absence.

