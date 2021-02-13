Leicester City vs Liverpool – Confirmed Lineups: Ozan Kabak will make debut

Leicester City take on Liverpool today at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

January signing Ozan Kaak will start for the Reds in defence against the Foxes.

Kabak will make his debut after spending the last two games on the bench.

The 20-year-old has not had a lot of time to settle in but head coach Jurgen Klopp has had his hand forced after several injuries to key defenders.

Klopp will be without Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho leaving the Reds boss short of options.

Kabak will start alongside makeshift center-back Jordan Henderson in defence.

The young defender will become the 60th different player to make his debut for the Reds since Klopp took over in October 2015 and the first Turkish international.

Kabak will take on Turkey international teammate Caglar Soyuncu who starts for Leicester City.

Soyuncu and Kabak are part of the Turkey national team setup and could partner together at Euro 2020 – if it goes ahead as planned this summer.

Fellow Turkey international Cengiz Under is named on the bench for the Foxes.

Full Leicester City starting XI

Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Fuchs, Thomas, Choudhury, Mendy, Ünder, Pérez, Iheanacho.