Leicester City winger arrives in Turkey ahead of completing Besiktas move

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal has arrived in Istanbul, Turkey ahead of completing his move to Besiktas.

The Algeria international travelled to Turkey with his family and greeted Besiktas fans waiting for him at the airport.

The 29-year-old is set to put pen to paper to a four-year contract over the next 48 hours.

Ghezzal had 12 months left on his Leicester deal but the Premier League did not have plans for him this season.

The winger was loaned out to Fiorentina the previous season and joined the Foxes the season before that from Monaco for €18m.

The details of the transfer have yet to be disclosed.

The winger will undergo his medical before being unveiled in a signing ceremony.

Ghezzal is set to return to the Black Eagles on a permanent move after spending last season on loan.

Besiktas won the league and cup double with Ghezzal playing a major role scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists.

The Black Whites kick off the league campaign on Friday 13 August against Rizespor.