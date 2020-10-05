Leicester City winger arrives in Turkey ahead of completing transfer

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal arrived in Turkey yesterday ahead of a move to Besiktas.

The Algeria international was spotted in Istanbul airport late last night and will undergo a medical today before completing his loan move to the club.

Rachid Ghezzal has just arrived in Istanbul and will be joining Besiktas on a season long loan from Leicester City pic.twitter.com/GlfOC3OSX3 — Eren Sarigul (@_ErenSarigul) October 5, 2020

Ghezzal has not featured under Leicester head coach Brendan Rodgers this season.

The 28-year-old has two-years left on his Foxes contract and was also linked with Fiorentina but the move fell through.

Ghezzal spent last season on loan at Fiorentina where he scored one goal in 19 Serie A games.

Besiktas have been desperate to strengthen the squad after a poor start to the season winning just one of their first four games and losing their last two matches.

Ghezzal will become the second Leicester City player to move to the Super Lig after Fousseni Diabete joined Trabzonspor on a permanent deal.

The Foxes meanwhile, signed Cengiz Under taking the number of Turkish international players at the club up to two – joining Caglar Soyuncu.

Ghezzal could make his debut when Besiktas face Denizlispor next away from home on 26 October.