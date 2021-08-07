Leicester City winger set to join Besiktas

Leicester City winger Rachid Ghezzal is set to return to Besiktas according to Foot Mercato.

Per the source, Ghezzal is expected to join the Black Eagles on a permanent move.

The Algeria international joined Besiktas on loan last season and helped the Turkish giants win the league and cup double.

Ghezzal provided the highest number of assists in the league setting up 18 goals and finding the back of the net eight times.

Besiktas have reportedly agreed a €3m fee with Leicester to sign the 29-year-old on a four-year contract.

The Black-Whites have yet to make a statement regarding the transfer.

Ghezzal has also been linked with Besiktas rivals Galatasaray over the transfer window.

The winger has 12 months remaining on his Leicester City contract.

Besiktas will compete in the Champions League next term after lifting the Super Lig title last term.

Ghezzal has been training with Leicester over the pre-season and if he does join Besiktas could be ready for the season opener against Rizespor on Friday 13.