Leicester lead race to sign £30m Man United target, striker involved in 20 goals in 25 games for Turkish giants

Leicester City are leading the race to sign Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to the Express newspaper.

Per the source, the Foxes are looking to strengthen their side ahead of the Champions League next season – which they are likely to qualify for.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is keen on the striker that is reportedly valued as being worth £30m.

The Premier League side will continue to monitor Muriqi for the rest of the season.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United and Burnley have all scouted the Kosovo international recently as well.

The latest Muriqi transfer story follows a report in Fotospor that he is depressed after Fenerbahce blocked a potential move to the Red Devils in January.

The 25-year-old is reported as feeling disillusioned with Fenerbahce.

The Yellow-Navies were in the midst of the title race in January but now find themselves nine points behind leaders Trabzonspor who have a game in hand.

Fenerbahce are also nine points off second-place which is what they need to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Muriqi had all transfer negotiations blocked in January after being told the Yellow Canaries were playing for the title and prospect of Champions League football.

The 1.95m tall striker has 14 goals and six assists in all competitions this term.

Muriqi had been on a four-game scoring drought until he scored in the 2-2 draw away to Antalyaspor on Saturday.