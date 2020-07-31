Leicester & West Brom join Tottenham in race for Kosovo international striker

Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion and Lazio have joined Tottenham in the race to sign Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi according to A Spor.
Per the source, Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is prepared to sell Muriqi for the right price.
The Yellow Canaries will make a decision over the future of Muriqi once they receive formal offers.
While there is interest they have not receive official bids for the Kosovo international.
Muriqi was closely linked with Tottenham last week – not for the first time this season.
The powerful striker has been linked with a move to England for most of the 2019-20 campaign.
Muriqi reportedly came close to an exit in January but stayed on at Fenerbahce to help his side who were in the title race.
The Yellow Canaries ended up having a torrid season finishing in 7th place and will not play in Europe next season as a result.
Muriqi ended the season with 17 goals and seven assists in 36 appearances.
The 26-year-old has another three years remaining on his Fenerbahce contract.
Muriqi has 23 international caps for Kosovo and has scored eight times for his national team.