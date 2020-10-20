Leipzig vs Basaksehir: Probable Lineups & Preview ahead of Champions League opener

Basaksehir take on RB Leipzig in their first-ever Champions League group game clash in Germany on Tuesday.

The Group H opener sees Super Lig champions Basaksehir face Bundesliga runners-up Leipzig.

The German side will be brimming with confidence after reaching last seasons Champions League semi-finals.

Basaksehir are on paper the weakest, most inexperienced side in a group boasting European giants Manchester United and PSG.

The Istanbul minnows are, however, used to being the underdogs and playing without fans – after all they don’t have many supporters.

They also have a very promising young manager in Okan Buruk who will be looking forward to the chance of proving himself on the big stage.

Basaksehir had a poor start to the season losing three and drawing one of their first four games but they did record their first win of the campaign over the weekend against Trabzonspor.

This is very much the same squad that won the league last season so expect a well-organised, disciplined side who pose a threat on the counter-attack.

Demba Ba adds experience up front while Edin Visca and Irfan Can give Basaksehir a creative spark.

The visitors have veteran defender Martin Skrtel at centre-back and Turkey international keeper Mert Gunok in goal.

Basaksehir are a team capable of punishing teams who underestimate them. So it comes down to how seriously Leipzig treat their opposition.

At their best Leipzig are far stronger than Basaksehir but if they think they can coast past the Istanbul minnows they may be in for a surprise.

Prediction: Basaksehir Draw No Bet

Leipzig vs Basaksehir

Leipzig: Gulachi, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Orban, Mukiele, Adams, Kampl, Angelino, Olmo, Forsberg, Poulsen.

Başakşehir: Mert, Caicara, Eprueanu, Skrtel, Mbombo, Mahmut, Mehmet, Visca, İrfan Can, Deniz, Demba Ba.