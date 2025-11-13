Lewandowski’s Barcelona Future in Doubt as Fenerbahce Launch January Inquiry

Robert Lewandowski’s position at FC Barcelona is looking increasingly precarious as the club reportedly begins to eye replacements for the 37-year-old striker. While the Polish captain has insisted he is in “no hurry” to renew his contract, which runs until June 2026, the silence from the Catalan hierarchy suggests they may be ready to move on.

The uncertainty has prompted immediate interest from other European clubs, with a surprising new suitor entering the fray.

Fenerbahce Tables Mid-Season Inquiry

According to Turkish journalist Sercan Hamzaoglu as reported by Mundo Deportivo, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have made an informal inquiry regarding Lewandowski’s availability for a shock transfer in January 2026.

The Istanbul club’s interest is contingent on the potential sale of their current striker, Youssef En-Nesyri, who is rumored to desire a move to Saudi Arabia. Should En-Nesyri depart, Fenerbahce is reportedly prepared to offer Lewandowski a lucrative one-and-a-half-year contract that would keep him in Turkey until June 2027.

However, the likelihood of a January exit remains slim. Lewandowski is said to be highly motivated to add more silverware to his collection at Barcelona. Furthermore, given the recent injury issues plaguing the squad, the club is unlikely to sanction the mid-season departure of their star forward.

The Summer Question

While a winter move appears to be a long shot, speculation is mounting about Lewandowski’s future beyond the current season.

Club’s Vision: Barcelona has reportedly identified a younger star, likely Harry Kane, as a potential long-term successor to the veteran goalscorer.

Milan’s Long Game: AC Milan has already signaled its intentions, setting sights on a move for Lewandowski when his current contract expires in the summer of 2026.

For now, the celebrated striker’s immediate future is in Catalonia, but the sheer volume of interest suggests that Lewandowski’s next contract—whenever and wherever it is signed—will likely be his last major career decision.