Lille president confirms offers for Everton target, admits summer exit is possible

Lille president Lopez has admitted that offers have been made for right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik.

Lopez revealed that a summer exit could be on the cards for Celik but did not disclose which clubs have made offers.

He also made it clear that goalkeeper Mike Maignan who has also been linked with a Premier League move will not be going anywhere.

READ: Turkish League Round Up 2: Galatasaray roar against reigning champions, Besiktas & Trabzonspor slip up

“There are offers (for Celik) so anything is possible,” Lopez said, speaking with refreshing honesty about the ceaseless speculation before confirming that Maignan will not be going anywhere,” Lopez told France Blue.

“No, (Maignan) will be here (next season).”

Turkish-Football reported in August that Everton made an offer and have been in talks with the Turkey international.

Lille want €20m for the Turkey international but Everton were keen – at the time – on getting the deal done for €15m.

Celik is keen on a move to the Premier League but is also happy in France after establishing himself as a first-team star over the past two seasons.

The Toffees have a week left to complete their business this summer before the transfer window ends.

Celik has three-years left on his contract and has featured in all five games for Lille this season, starting four matches.