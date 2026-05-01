Lions Set €150m Price Tag on Osimhen Amid Interest from Real Madrid & Arsenal

Galatasaray have reportedly slapped a staggering €150 million (£128m) valuation on star striker Victor Osimhen as the race for the Nigerian international’s signature reaches fever pitch.

The 27-year-old forward has been a revelation in Turkey since his move from Napoli, prompting a flurry of interest from Europe’s elite. According to reports from Spanish outlet AS, the Istanbul giants have decided to set a premium exit price to reflect both his immense importance to the squad and his status as one of the world’s premier goalscorers.

A Perfect Fit for Real Madrid?

The news comes as Mithat Halis, a prominent FIFA agent with close ties to the player’s former representation, urged Real Madrid to secure the striker. Speaking to AS, Halis argued that Osimhen is the “missing piece” for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

“Osimhen is a complete forward. He is not just a classic number nine; he is an integral player who can play with his back to goal or as a second striker,” Halis stated. He suggested that signing the Nigerian would allow stars like Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior to return to their natural wing positions, making the Spanish giants even more formidable.

Osimhen Pledges Loyalty

Despite the swirling rumors linking him with the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Liverpool, Osimhen has publicly reaffirmed his commitment to the Turkish champions.

“Galatasaray is a true home for me. I have found a family here,” the striker said in a recent interview. “This club represents love, unity, and respect. The fans are the best I have seen in my career.”

Osimhen also highlighted the bond he shares with his teammates, naming Gabriel Sara, Davinson Sánchez, and Roland Sallai as key figures in the dressing room, while describing former Napoli teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as one of the finest players he has ever played alongside.

Transfer Stand-Off

The €150 million price tag represents a significant increase from the €75 million Galatasaray paid Napoli for his services. By doubling his valuation, the Turkish club is sending a clear message to suitors like Arsenal—who have recently intensified their scouting efforts—that they will not let their talisman go without a record-breaking fight.

With 27 goal contributions already this season, Osimhen’s stock continues to rise. While the player seems content in Istanbul, the sheer scale of the financial figures involved suggests that the upcoming summer transfer window could see one of the most expensive transfer sagas in football history.