Liverpool boss reveals thoughts on Emre Can’s transfer to Dortmund

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has had his say on Emre Can’s transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Can made the move to the Bundesliga giants from Juventus in January after falling out of favor with Maurizio Sarri.

The 26-year-old was left out of Juve’s Champions League squad and had played just 279 minutes of Serie A football.

Can previously played under Jurgen Klopp during his spell at Liverpool.

The midfielder of Turkish origin left the Reds for Juventus in summer 2018 after running down his contract and completing a free transfer to Italian champions.

Can revealed he joined Juventus to win the Champions League. Ironically, Liverpool won the elite European competition, not Juve.

“I think the first target has to be to win Serie A and then comes the Champions League. That has to be our aim. I am here to help the team,” he said at the time.

Klopp spoke of his admiration for Can and believes his move to Dortmund is a ‘win-win’ situation.

“I am happy for BVB and Emre Can,” Klopp told the German outlet Bild.

“It’s a win-win situation. Emre is just a perfect match for this club.

“BVB got a top lad, a wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude.”

The Germany international ended up falling down the pecking order at the Serie A giants following the signings of Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot.

Emre Can is available for selection when Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Dortmund currently sit in third place, three points behind leaders Bayern.