Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Missing from Training Ahead of Galatasaray Clash

Liverpool face a fresh injury concern ahead of their pivotal Champions League encounter with Galatasaray, as defender Joe Gomez was a notable absentee from the club’s open training session on Tuesday morning.

Gomez, who has been a mainstay in the Reds’ backline during a grueling run of fixtures, may simply be undergoing “load management” after completing three full 90-minute matches in quick succession.

However, his absence from the grass has sparked fears that the versatile defender could join the club’s already lengthy injury list.

Slot’s Selection Dilemma

Manager Arne Slot is expected to provide a formal update during his scheduled press conference at 3:30 PM UK time. The Dutchman has been vocal in his admiration for Gomez’s professionalism, particularly after selecting him over Ibrahima Konaté for Sunday’s clash with Tottenham.

“He works so hard to stay fit, and every setback is disappointing because of the person he is,” Slot remarked earlier this week. He also highlighted the tactical advantage Gomez provides: “Having a full-back who can also play center-back adds a massive aerial threat during set pieces—something I’ve emphasized many times.”

The “Half-Time” Mentality

Gomez played the full first leg in Istanbul and was candid about the challenges of the 1-0 defeat. Reflecting on the hostile environment at RAMS Park, the defender noted how the atmosphere impacted the team’s composure.

“It was a tough night. You can’t hear each other or the gaffer,” Gomez admitted. “We started well but didn’t take our chances, and conceding from a set-piece gave them a massive lift. But it’s only half-time in the tie. We know what Anfield can do, and our fans will make it just as difficult for them as their supporters did for us.”

A Crucial Window Ahead

The timing of a potential injury would be particularly poor given the schedule. Following the Galatasaray decider, Liverpool travel to Brighton before the squad disperses for the international break. Upon their return, the Reds face a high-stakes FA Cup tie against Manchester City, a match where Gomez’s versatility would be vital.

With Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni already ruled out long-term, Slot may be forced to rely on a rotated backline if Gomez is unfit to start Wednesday’s do-or-die fixture.