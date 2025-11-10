Liverpool Enters Race for Juventus Star Kenan Yıldız as Contract Talks Stall

The race for Juventus forward Kenan Yıldız is intensifying, with Liverpool now joining a growing list of Premier League giants eager to secure the signature of one of European football’s most coveted young talents according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old Turkish international, who primarily operates as a left-winger but is capable of playing centrally, has drawn significant attention due to his impressive form, registering three goals and four assists in 13 appearances this season.

Ambition Driving Potential Exit

While Yıldız is currently under contract with Juventus until 2029, and talks are underway for an extended, improved deal, his future remains contingent on the Italian club’s ability to match his ambition.

Sources speaking on Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast revealed that though Juventus is optimistic about securing new terms, Yıldız could be tempted to quit Turin if the club fails to consistently win silverware and qualify for top European football after a dismal couple of years.

“It’s no surprise that there won’t be any shortage of interest in Yıldız, one of the most highly regarded young players in Europe,” the source explained. “Juventus are trying to do everything they can to keep hold of Yıldız… But as I said, if Juventus don’t improve or become regular winners of competitions, and not show the ambition that Yıldız wants, there will be a load of Premier League clubs who will be willing to tempt him into a move to England.”

Chelsea Leads the Chase

Liverpool, under Arne Slot, is now closely monitoring Yıldız as they look to add more strength in their wide areas. However, they face fierce competition from Premier League rivals.

Chelsea has been identified as currently leading the race, having been long-term admirers of the forward. Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness told Football Insider that Chelsea holds the advantage, noting that the London club had a huge £70 million bid rejected by Juventus during the summer transfer window.

Beyond Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are also confirmed as “big admirers” of the Turkish international.

Though a deal in the January window is considered extremely difficult, and Juventus maintains it has no plans to sell, the interest shows no sign of abating. Should the Italian giants fail to satisfy Yıldız’s desire for trophies and consistent high-level competition, a move to England remains a distinct possibility.

The pursuit of Yıldız comes even as Liverpool evaluates other wing targets, including Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth, as exclusively revealed by Football Insider last month.