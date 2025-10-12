Liverpool Join Race for Kenan Yıldız After Scouting Trip

Liverpool have entered the burgeoning race for Juventus’ sensational young forward, Kenan Yıldız, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Reds scouted Yildiz in Sofia, Bulgaria, during the 2026 World Cup qualifier match against Bulgaria. Yıldız put on a dazzling display in Turkey’s 6-1 victory, scoring a clinical brace and demonstrating his versatility and cutting edge in the final third.

The Premier League giants have made preliminary enquiries to Yildiz’s representatives and are expected to continue keepings tabs on the young forward this season.

Yildiz now has four goals for the Turkish national team and has eight goals for club and country so far this season.

Scouting Mission Successful

The performance has reportedly solidified Liverpool’s interest, which now sees them competing with other major European clubs, including Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea, who are also tracking the player.

Long-Term Target

While Juventus, who recently signed the player to a long-term contract, currently value Yıldız at a substantial fee—reports suggest a price tag in the region of £75 million to £90 million—Liverpool’s recruitment team views the Turkish star as a key component for their future attacking rebuild.

The club will continue to keep close tabs on Yıldız’s development with Juventus throughout the remainder of the 2025/2026 season before making a potential move at the end of the campaign. His ability to play across the front line makes him an ideal target as Liverpool looks to future-proof its attacking options.

From Bayern to Bianconeri: A Pedigree of Excellence

Yıldız’s rapid ascension is built on a decade spent developing within elite systems. He spent 10 years in the highly-regarded Bayern Munich academy before making the surprise move to Juventus on a free transfer in 2022. After just a year, he was fast-tracked into the first team, quickly earning the prestigious No. 10 shirt, a testament to his talent and the high expectations held for him in Turin, where he is often compared to club legend Alessandro Del Piero.

The German-born Turkish international is known for his exceptional technique, ball-carrying ability, and maturity under pressure. His preferred role is often operating in the ‘half-spaces’ as a second striker or attacking midfielder, though he is equally adept at drifting wide on the left, allowing him to cut inside and unleash powerful shots with his favored right foot.

The Perfect Fit for Slot’s System

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool is seeking players with high technical profiles and positional flexibility—attributes Yıldız possesses in abundance. His ability to press intensely and his versatility across the front line make him a near-perfect candidate to succeed long-term figures like Mohamed Salah or to offer significant competition to players like Luis Díaz and Cody Gakpo.

The scouting report highlighted his powerful carrying of the ball through midfield and defense, a trait Slot highly prizes for transitioning quickly from defense to attack. His strong passing ability and vision suggest he could also function as a deep-lying creator when needed, offering multiple tactical benefits to the new setup at Anfield.