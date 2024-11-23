Liverpool Keeper Linked with Galatasaray Move

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is reportedly considering a move to Turkish giants Galatasaray at the end of the 2024/25 season according to Sabah.

With Liverpool signing young Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, it’s clear that Alisson’s long-term future at the club is uncertain. The Brazilian goalkeeper, despite his exceptional talent, might be relegated to a backup role once Mamardashvili joins the squad.

Galatasaray, with their strong connection to Brazil through former goalkeeper and current Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel, could be a potential destination for Alisson.

Taffarel’s influence could play a significant role in persuading Alisson to make the move to Turkey.

The Lions are looking for a long term replacement for club legend Fernando Muslera who is now aged 38 and his contract runs until the end of the season.

The Turkish giants have yet to extend Muslera’s current deal and will be looking for a replacement if he does not stay on.

However, it’s important to note that Alisson is currently focused on recovering from injury and regaining his best form. Any decision regarding his future will likely be made after the end of the current season.