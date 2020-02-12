Liverpool Keeper Loris Karius Could End Up Staying In Turkey Next Season Following Talks

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius could end up staying at Besiktas for an additional season a source close to the player revealed to Turkish-Football.

Contrary to recent reports claiming that the Black Eagles have no plans for Karius the Istanbul based side are interested in keeping him on at the club.

Besiktas would struggle to sign Karius on a permanent deal due to financial constraints but would consider another temporary move.

The Super Lig outfit are of the view that it would be more costly and risky to find a new keeper as opposed to keeping on Karius who is settled after entering his second season at the club.

The Black-Whites board and technical staff are actually pleased with Karius.

The German keeper has made a number of errors this season but the team has defended poorly on the whole.

Additionally, Karius lost confidence along with the rest of the team towards the end of the Abdullah Avci era which saw Besiktas lose seven of the last eight games he was manager.

The Black Eagles have won their first two games since Sergen Yalcin was appointed manager with Karius keeping a clean sheet and conceding just one goal.

Despite rumors that Yalcin would drop Karius the new head coach has actually started the 25-year-old twice and publically backed the keeper.

The Germany international is expected to keep his place as Besiktas first-choice goalkeeper for the rest of the season.

Besiktas are currently 7th in the Super Lig just six points behind leaders Sivasspor.