Liverpool keeper Loris Karius reveals why he terminated Besiktas contract

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius terminated his Besiktas loan contract on Monday 4 April.

Karius was into his second season on loan at Besiktas and under contract until June 30 but cut his temporary stay early.

The German keeper revealed that a pay dispute was the reason behind his decision.

Karius revealed that the payment situation was ongoing for months and that he even suggested taking a pay cut to resolve the issue.

The 26-year-old issued a farewell message thanking the fans, his teammates and Besiktas staff on his official Instagram account.

The keeper also shared a clip of his time at the Istanbul giants.

The keeper conceded 46 goals in 32 games for Besiktas this season.

His departure leaves Besiktas without a first-choice keeper despite eight games still remaining in the season.

The Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions and a return date has yet to be set.

Karius still has another two years remaining on his Liverpool contract.

The Premier League is also postponed without a return date set. The Reds are currently first in the league but there is uncertainty over when the league when will resume.

The Dutch, Belgium and French have already canceled their domestic leagues.