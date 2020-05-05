Liverpool keeper Loris Karius reveals why he terminated Besiktas contract

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius terminated his Besiktas loan contract on Monday 4 April.
Karius was into his second season on loan at Besiktas and under contract until June 30 but cut his temporary stay early.
The German keeper revealed that a pay dispute was the reason behind his decision.
Karius revealed that the payment situation was ongoing for months and that he even suggested taking a pay cut to resolve the issue.
The 26-year-old issued a farewell message thanking the fans, his teammates and Besiktas staff on his official Instagram account.
READ: 25 goal striker responds to Liverpool interest
The keeper also shared a clip of his time at the Istanbul giants.
View this post on Instagram
Hi everyone, today I terminated my contract with BEŞİKTAŞ. It’s a shame it comes to an end like this but you should know that I have tried everything to solve this situation without any problems. I was very patient for months telling the board over and over again. Same things happened already last year. Unfortunately they haven’t tried to solve this situational problem and even refused my suggestion to help by taking a pay cut. It’s important to me that you know I really enjoyed playing for this club a lot. BEŞİKTAŞ can be proud having such passionate fans behind them always giving amazing support. You always supported me in good and bad times and I will always remember you in the best way! Also I want to say thank you to all my teammates, coaching staff including all people working for the club. You welcomed me with arms wide open from day one. Thank you so much! Champion Beşiktaş 🦅
The keeper conceded 46 goals in 32 games for Besiktas this season.
His departure leaves Besiktas without a first-choice keeper despite eight games still remaining in the season.
The Super Lig is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions and a return date has yet to be set.
Karius still has another two years remaining on his Liverpool contract.
The Premier League is also postponed without a return date set. The Reds are currently first in the league but there is uncertainty over when the league when will resume.
The Dutch, Belgium and French have already canceled their domestic leagues.