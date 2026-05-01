Liverpool Left-Back Andy Robertson Receives Turkish Offer as Anfield Departure Looms

The curtain is officially drawing to a close on Andy Robertson’s storied career at Liverpool, with new reports suggesting the veteran left-back has already received a formal proposal for his next chapter.

After nine trophy-laden years on Merseyside, the 32-year-old Scotland captain confirmed earlier this month that he will depart Anfield upon the expiry of his contract this summer. According to recent reports, Turkish giants Fenerbahce have emerged as a serious suitor, reportedly extending a “verbal offer” to the defender.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu indicates that Robertson’s representatives were invited to Istanbul for discussions with club officials. While the player is said to be “considering” the move, negotiations have reportedly been paused temporarily due to the upcoming presidential elections at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in June.

End of an Era at Anfield

Robertson’s exit marks a significant shift for Arne Slot’s side. Since joining from Hull City in 2017, the left-back has been a foundational piece of Liverpool’s success, winning every major honor including two Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Despite the confirmation of his summer departure, Robertson has remained a key figure in the squad this season. He recently played a vital role in the Merseyside derby victory and scored in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, taking his total goal tally for the club to 14.

The Race for His Signature

While Fenerbahce currently leads the chase, they are far from the only interested party. Earlier reports linked Robertson with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, though any potential deal with the North London club may depend on their Premier League status for next season. Additionally, Robertson has never hidden his lifelong support for Celtic, fueling speculation of a romantic return to Scotland.

Filling the Void

Liverpool have already begun preparing for life after Robertson. The signing of Milos Kerkez last summer was viewed as the first step in a long-term succession plan. With Robertson’s exit now official, the Reds are expected to welcome back Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma to provide competition for the starting role next season.

As the season enters its final weeks, Liverpool fans are preparing for an emotional farewell to a modern-day icon who redefined the role of a full-back at the club. Wherever he lands next, Robertson leaves behind a legacy as one of the most successful bargain signings in Premier League history.