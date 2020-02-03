Liverpool & Lille Scout £20m Rated Goalkeeper Who Made 8 Saves In Super Lig Derby Clash

Liverpool and Lille were among the sides scouting Ugurcan Cakir in the Super Lig derby clash between Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce on Saturday.

A Trabzonspor source informed Turkish-Football that scouts from several clubs were present at the Akyazi stadium for the derby.

Among them were Liverpool and Lille who have been monitoring Trabzonspor goalkeeper Cakir for months.

Cakir put on an impressive display yet again for the Black Sea based outfit.

The 1.91m tall keeper made a personal record eight saves over the course of the 90 minutes.

Cakir prevented Fenerbahe from adding to their score tally on several occasions and was widely praised after the game.

🧤 Trabzonspor’un genç yıldızı Uğurcan Çakır, Fenerbahçe karşısında kariyer rekorunu 4. kez egale etti 👉 8 kurtarış 🔝 Bordo-Mavililerin genç kalecisi ayrıca, bu sezon Fenerbahçe’ye karşı oynadığı iki maçta toplam 16 kurtarış yapmış oldu. pic.twitter.com/GZ2pNS65eM — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) February 1, 2020

In total, the keeper has saved 16 of the 18 shots taken by Fenerbahce against Trabzonspor over the course of the two games between the rivals this season.

The victory moved Trabzonspor into 3rd place in the Super Lig just three points behind league leaders Sivasspor but the Claret-Blues could go joint top if they win their game in hand.

Club president Ahmet Agaoglu recently confirmed that the Reds are interested in the 23-year-old keeper.

Lille meanwhile are also keeping close tabs on the highly-rated Turkey international.

Trabzonspor value their star man as being worth £20m and are expected to see him at the end of the season.