Liverpool Linked with Galatasaray Star Roland Sallai as Father Confirms ‘Contact’

The father of Galatasaray standout Roland Sallai has sparked transfer intrigue by revealing that Liverpool have already initiated “contact” regarding a potential move to Anfield.

Sallai, 28, emerged as a versatile target for the Premier League leaders toward the end of the January window. While the Reds initially explored a deal for Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida to bolster their right-back options, the Hungary international remained on their radar after the Black Cats blocked Geertruida’s exit.

In a recent interview with Hungarian outlet Blikk, the player’s father, Tibor Sallai, suggested that while his son is settled in Istanbul, a move to a “top-tier” global club is the logical next step.

“Roli feels good here; he loves the club and isn’t desperate to leave,” Tibor Sallai remarked. “However, I believe he has one major leap left in his career. Liverpool could be that destination. I know that contact has already been made through a management office.”

He added that a summer move remains highly plausible if an offer satisfies Galatasaray’s valuation, noting the historic prospect of three Hungarian internationals—Sallai, Dominik Szoboszlai, and potentially a third—lining up together at Anfield.

Sallai has already tested himself against Arne Slot’s side this season, featuring in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool five months ago. Fate may bring the two sides together again soon; with Galatasaray holding a dominant 5-2 lead over Juventus in their Champions League knockout play-off, they are strong candidates to face the Reds in the Round of 16 draw this Friday.

While Sallai has proven to be a reliable creative force this term—contributing six assists in 33 appearances primarily from right-back—Liverpool scouts may have concerns over his recent disciplinary record. The defender has seen red twice in recent months, including a costly dismissal for Hungary against the Republic of Ireland and a stoppage-time sending-off that saw him miss the fierce Istanbul derby against Fenerbahçe.

With Sporting Director Richard Hughes reportedly looking to evolve the squad for next season, these upcoming European fixtures could serve as the ultimate audition for Sallai to prove he can handle the discipline and intensity required for life in the Premier League.