Liverpool loanee linked with summer move to Belgium after failing to impress at Besiktas

Belgium side Anderlecht are the latest side to be linked with a move for Liverpool loanee Loris Karius.

The German goalkeeper is currently on-loan with Besiktas but will return to his parent club this summer.

Besiktas have opted against activating Karius’ buy-out clause following inconsistent performances and the club’s precarious financial situation.

According to the Turkish outlet Fanatik, Anderlecht’s current first-choice keeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge is likely to join a Bundesliga side this summer.

The report goes onto state that Anderlecht are eyeing a move for Karius as a replacement for the outbound Crombrugge.

Karius has conceded 28 goals in 23 Turkish Super Lig appearances for Besiktas so far this season. The 26-year-old has a little over a year remaining on his contract with Liverpool.

Besiktas are back in action tomorrow evening when they host relegation battlers Ankaragucu at the Vodafone Arena.

Liverpool meanwhile will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Bournemouth this weekend.