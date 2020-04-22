Liverpool loanee Loris Karius’ agent responds to reports that he has left Besiktas

Loris Karius’ agent has confirmed that his client is still a Besiktas player and that he remains under contract despite reports claiming that his deal had been terminated.

“We didn’t split up. Lors is still under contract,” Goll told BILD.

The report did, however, go onto to claim that Goll sent Besiktas several reminders from October 2019 to March 2020 for outstanding salary payments which stand at around €1.6m.

Goll filed a complaint to FIFA on behalf of Karius regarding outstanding payments but as things stand he is still a Besiktas player.

Karius is under contract until June 30.

The Super Lig is suspended due to coronavirus disruptions and a return date has yet to be set.

It’s unknown what will happen if the league does not return by June 30.

Karius and other loan players would technically be out of contract but the season they started would not have been completed.

FIFA and UEFA have yet to clarify what would happen in this situation.

Karius is set to return to Liverpool following the end of his loan.

Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari also confirmed that Karius has lodged a complaint to FIFA regarding payments but claims that the club should not have to pay the goalkeeper.

“Karius is causing us a problem. He has gone to Fifa over his unpaid wages and termination of his contract but he also wants payments which are undeserved” he said on Instagram, according to A Spor.

“He wants us to pay him for the months he hasn’t played. FIFA are not clear on what should be done here. He wants to leave, and that’s his decision.

“We don’t want to make an undeserved payment.”