Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Booed After Conceding 1st Minute Goal

Emre Sarigul
Liverpool loanee Loris Karius was booed by Besiktas fans after conceding a goal in the first minute against second-tier side Erzurumspor in the Turkish Cup.

Karius has been heavily criticised over recent weeks after a poor run of form and Besiktas fans made their feelings felt during the Erzurumspor clash.

The supporters booed Karius every time he touched the ball throughout the rest of the game.

The Black Eagles ended up losing 3-2 at home in a defeat which saw them crash out of the Turkish Cup 6-4 on aggregate.

Karius has now conceded 13 goals in his last six games for the Black-Whites.

To be fair there is not a lot he could have done to prevent the goals as the Besiktas defence capitulated.

Karius is into his second season on loan at Besiktas but will return to Liverpool at the end of the season.

The Black Eagles have an option to sign the 25-year-old on a permanent deal but Turkish-Football understands that they have no plans to exercise the buy-out clause.

Besiktas are currently 7th in the Super Lig 10 points behind league leaders Sivasspor.