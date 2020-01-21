Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Conceding 1.5 Goals Per-Game On Average After Another Disappointing Defeat

Liverpool loanee Loris Karius is facing mounting pressure in Turkey following a run of poor form at Besiktas.

The Black Eagles lost 2-1 to league leaders Sivasspor over the weekend and also suffered a shock defeat against Erzurumspor in the Turkish Cup.

Karius has been lumped with part of the blame and his goals conceded record leaves a lot to be desired.

The German keeper has let in on average 1.5 goals-per-game this term.

Karius has conceded 10 goals in his last five league games. In total, he has let in 35 goals in 23 matches this season.

During his two seasons at Besiktas he has conceded 84 goals in 58 games letting in an average of 1.45 goals per match.

The Black-Whites have let in the highest number of goals in the top eight (24).

Karius is not entirely to blame as he has been let down by his sides defending but the 25-year-old keeper has made a series of blunders which have put him in the spotlight.