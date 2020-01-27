Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Has Now Conceded 40 Goals This Season After Another Besiktas Defeat Despite 5 Saves

Liverpool loanee Loris Karius had a torrid week. After being booed against Erzurumspor in the Turkish Cup he was jeered again and told to go home by Besiktas fans in Izmir ahead of the Goztepe clash on Sunday.

Karius conceded twice against Goztepe in yet another defeat for the Black Eagles.

Despite conceding two goals Karius did made five saves over the course of the 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old did make some important saves but he has not conceded 40 goals in just 25 games this season.

The Liverpool loanee has lost the respect of the fans but he is not entirely to blame. The Besiktas defence has been in poor form and has contributed to the teams awful defensive record.

The German keeper has let in 10 goals in four games in 2020 alone including six against second-tier side Erzurumspor in the Turkish Cup.

Karius is reported to be unhappy with his situation at the club and wants to return to Liverpool according to reports in the Turkish press.

Besiktas loaned Karius on a two-season deal and he is now into his final six-months.

The Black-Whites did have a buy clause option but have no plans to sign the goalkeeper on a permanent move.