Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Slammed Again Following Shock Besiktas Turkish Cup Defeat

Loris Karius has had a rough week. Just days after an embarrassing blunder in a friendly against Altinordu he put on another poor display in the Turkish Cup against Erzurumspor.

Loris Karius won’t want to see this one again… A big error for the Besiktas goalkeeper today — it’s rumoured he’ll return to Liverpool at the end of the season with the Turkish side unable to pay the €8m fee to make the deal permanent. pic.twitter.com/Y41hlu2Wjf — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) January 10, 2020

Besiktas ended up losing 3-2 in a shock defeat against the Turkish second-tier side Erzurumspor.

Karius did not shine himself in glory and was blamed for the second goal.

Aldı verdi koşusuna devam etti tekrar aldı ayakta kaldı kafasını kaldırdı baktı, rastgele orta atmadı görerek tek vuruşluk pas attı.İşte asist budur bravo Hasan Ayaroğlu#Erzurumspor pic.twitter.com/UKnUkkw4RN — Dadaşsander LÖBE (@Erzurum_sporlu) January 15, 2020

Fans expressed their displeasure on social media.

One fan said Karius is responsible for Besiktas’ demise and Liverpool’s rise.

Liverpool’un yükselişi ile Beşiktaş’ın düşüşü arasındaki ters orantıya sebep olan tek şey Loris Karius. — İlke Cancanoğlu (@ilkecancanoglu) January 15, 2020

Turkish-Football understands that Besiktas will not use their €8m option to buy Karius on a permanent move at the end of the season.

The German keeper’s two-year loan will run to an end at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Besiktas are currently 5th in the league, seven points behind leaders Sivasspor but have conceded the highest number of goals in the top eight (22).

Despite his unpredictable form Karius is expected to keep his place as first-choice Besiktas keeper until the end of the season.