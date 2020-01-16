Liverpool Loanee Loris Karius Slammed Again Following Shock Besiktas Turkish Cup Defeat

By
Emre Sarigul
-
Loris Karius Liverpool Besiktas
Besiktas' German goalkeeper Loris Karius reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group I first-leg football match between Besiktas and Genk at Besiktas Park in Istanbul on October 25, 2018. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

Loris Karius has had a rough week. Just days after an embarrassing blunder in a friendly against Altinordu he put on another poor display in the Turkish Cup against Erzurumspor.

Besiktas ended up losing 3-2 in a shock defeat against the Turkish second-tier side Erzurumspor.

Karius did not shine himself in glory and was blamed for the second goal.

READ: Turkey’s Chances at Euro 2020

Fans expressed their displeasure on social media.

One fan said Karius is responsible for Besiktas’ demise and Liverpool’s rise.

Turkish-Football understands that Besiktas will not use their €8m option to buy Karius on a permanent move at the end of the season.

The German keeper’s two-year loan will run to an end at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Besiktas are currently 5th in the league, seven points behind leaders Sivasspor but have conceded the highest number of goals in the top eight (22).

Despite his unpredictable form Karius is expected to keep his place as first-choice Besiktas keeper until the end of the season.