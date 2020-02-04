Liverpool Keeper Could Be Dropped For Partying Too Much – Conflicting Reports Over Relationship With New Besiktas Boss

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has had a rotten 2020 on loan at Besiktas.

Karius has been booed by his own fans, seen his side crash out of the Turkish Cup against second-tier side Erzurumspor – after conceding six goals over two legs – and has let in a total of 11 goals this year.

Loris Karius is getting booed every time he touches the ball Beşiktaş are losing at home against second-tier side Erzurumspor who could dump them out the cup Karius has conceded 11 goals in his last 6 games 🤯 it’s getting embarrassing now pic.twitter.com/ubuuGkm3LW — Turkish Football (@TurkFootballTV) January 22, 2020

Fotospor reported last week that newly appointed Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin would drop Karius following his poor form.

Contrary to reports, Yalcin actually started the German keeper against Rizespor which Besiktas ended winning 2-1.

The Hurriyet newspaper reported that Karius was surprised with Yalcin after the game.

Yalcin actually praised Karius despite the German keeper thinking that he would be criticized for the goal he conceded.

Fotospor meanwhile, slammed the 25-year-old claiming that he will be dropped because he has been out partying too much after breaking up with his girlfriend – and that this is linked to his dip in form.

In a separate report, A Spor claimed that Yalcin will drop Karius for Utku and that he has instructed the board to start searching for a new goalkeeper.

It is difficult to work out exactly what is going on with so many conflicting reports.

Besiktas did not respond when asked by Turkish-Football to comment on Karius’ status other than underlining that the keeper is a first-team player and contracted until the end of the season.

Karius has conceded 41 goals in all competitions this season.

The keeper will return to Liverpool at the end of the campaign if the Black-Whites do not use their option to buy clause.