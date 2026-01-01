Liverpool Monitoring Kenan Yildiz as Potential Successor to Mo Salah

Liverpool have reportedly identified Juventus sensation Kenan Yıldız as a primary target to lead their next generation of attacking talent, according to reports from Italy.

With the future of club legend Mohamed Salah still the subject of intense speculation, the Reds are actively scouting high-potential replacements to ensure a seamless transition at Anfield. Italian outlet Tuttosport claims that Liverpool’s recruitment team, led by sporting director Richard Hughes, has placed the 20-year-old Turkish international at the top of their long-term watchlist.

A Modern Attacking Threat

Yıldız has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in Turin, establishing himself as a vital creative force for the Bianconeri. So far this season, the forward has registered seven goals and six assists, showcasing a level of maturity and versatility that has alerted Europe’s elite.

Scouts have been particularly impressed by his ability to operate effectively across the entire frontline. Whether leading the line, playing as a second striker, or drifting in from the wings, Yıldız’s technical flair and tactical intelligence have made him one of the most coveted young prospects on the continent.

Succession Planning at Anfield

Liverpool’s interest is framed by the club’s proactive “succession planning” strategy. Rather than waiting for Salah’s eventual departure to react, the club is looking to integrate a player who can adapt and grow into a leading role over several seasons.

Yıldız fits the profile that Liverpool typically prizes: young, versatile, and statistically productive in a major European league. However, prying him away from Italy will be a massive financial undertaking.

The €100 Million Price Tag

Juventus are well aware of the jewel they have in their ranks. The Turin giants reportedly value the attacker in the region of €100 million, a figure that reflects his age, his marketability as a global star, and his ceiling for growth.

Under the management of Luciano Spalletti, Juventus are attempting to build a new cycle around youthful talent, meaning they are under no financial pressure to sell. Any move from Liverpool would likely require an “elite” offer to force a negotiation, as Juventus views the Turkish international as the cornerstone of their future project.

As the 2026 transfer windows approach, the battle for Yıldız’s signature looks set to become one of the defining storylines of the summer, with Liverpool firmly in the hunt.