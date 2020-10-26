Liverpool open talks with £20m Schalke defender, plotting January swoop

Liverpool have opened talks with Schalke 04 over a £20m January move for star defender Ozan Kabak according to the Mirror.

Per the source, the Reds want the 20-year-old centre-back after losing Virgil van Dijk for the season with a torn cruciate ligament.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a ‘big admirer’ of the Turkey international and the reigning Premier League champions were linked with the defender in January.

The Bundesliga outift valued their star man as being worth £40m before the coronavirus disruptions but that they would settle for £30m.

Liverpool are prepared to pay an initial £20m and make further payments in the future as part of the deal.

Kabak who is an admirer of van Dijk rose through the youth ranks at Galatasaray before being snapped up by Stuggart aged just 18-years-old.

Schalke were next to sign Kabak who has a wealth of experience in the Bundesliga and for the Turkey national team despite his young age.

Kabak started the first two games of the Bundesliga season but has missed the last three matches due to suspension.

The young defender still has another four-years left on his Schalke contract.