Liverpool Pivot to Roland Sallai Following Setback in Geertruida Pursuit

Premier League champions Liverpool have reportedly identified Galatasaray’s Roland Sallai as their primary alternative at right-back after a move for first-choice target Lutsharel Geertruida collapsed in the final hours of the winter window.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds have turned their attention to the 28-year-old Hungarian international to solve a mounting defensive crisis. Liverpool manager Arne Slot has spent much of the campaign navigating a severely depleted squad, often relying on midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones to fill in as auxiliary full-backs.

A Growing Injury List

The pursuit of a specialist right-back became a necessity following a string of significant injuries:

Conor Bradley: Suffered a season-ending blow during last month’s high-stakes encounter with Arsenal.

Jeremie Frimpong: Sustained a muscle injury during the Champions League group stage fixture against Qarabag.

Joe Gomez: Also currently unavailable, leaving Slot without any senior options in the position for upcoming fixtures against Newcastle and beyond.

The Geertruida Complication

Liverpool had been heavily linked with a move for Geertruida, who is currently on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig. While personal terms with the Dutchman were reportedly settled, the deal has been “considered off” after Sunderland blocked the move. The Black Cats were reportedly reluctant to sanction the departure of the versatile defender without first securing a replacement of their own.

Sallai: The “World Star” Alternative

Sallai has emerged as a compelling fallback option. Valued at approximately £8 million (€10m) on Transfermarkt, the Hungarian has reinvented himself this season under Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk. Originally a right winger, Sallai has excelled in a more defensive role, prompting Buruk to recently declare that the player is on the verge of becoming a “world star.”

Liverpool fans may recall Sallai’s quality from firsthand experience; he came off the bench during Galatasaray’s 1–0 Champions League victory over the Reds in September, playing a vital role in securing the Turkish side’s narrow lead in the final 20 minutes.

A Strategic Addition

While the club has recently prioritized younger signings, the acquisition of the 28-year-old Sallai would offer immediate stability. His 64 caps for Hungary and his existing chemistry with international teammate Szoboszlai make him an attractive short-term solution as Liverpool aims to maintain their lead in the Premier League and progress in the Champions League knockout stages.

As the deadline looms, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will meet Galatasaray’s valuation to bring the versatile Hungarian to Anfield.