Liverpool Prepared To Offer €24m For Star Goalkeeper, Trabzonspor President Confirmed Interest But Has Used Premier League Sides In The Past

Liverpool are prepared to offer €24m for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to the Sabah newspaper.

Per the source, Cakir is one of several players developed by Trabzonspor that have received offers and attracted interest from across Europe.

The report goes onto state that the Black Sea based side plans to sell some of their star names in the summer.

Reports of Liverpool interest in Cakir have been rife in the Turkish media.

In a separate report by local Trabzon newspaper Karadenizgazete, the Reds are prepared to offer €10 million and Loris Karius in a part-exchange deal for Cakir.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has himself confirmed that Liverpool are interested in the 23-year-old.

“There are offers for Cakir, we continue to receive offers. It’s been said Liverpool have made an offer,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“So a team that is undefeated in the Premier League wants my keeper. In other words Liverpool’s goalkeeper is in my goal.”

This is not the first time Agaoglu has publically linked one of his academy developed players with Premier League sides in the past.

Agaoglu named Manchester United as one of the sides scouting Abdulkadir Omur.

After last seasons 4-2 win over Kayserispor. Trabzonspor chairman Ahmet Agaoglu sensationally confirmed: “Our players have been watched closely for a long time.

“Today, Manchester United and Lille scouts were at the game.

“It makes us very proud that Trabzonspor players are on the radars of the biggest clubs in Europe.”

Agaoglu is no stranger to using big clubs to boost the profile of his players. And his first major success was selling academy grown Yusuf Yazici to Lille over the summer for £15.5m.

Cakir has been first choice for Trabzonspor this season make 17 league starts this season keeping three clean sheets.

The highly-rated goalkeeper was recently called up for the national team Euro 2020 Group H clash against Andorra where he kept a clean sheet and has two international caps for Turkey.

The 1.91m tall keeper rose through the youth ranks at Trabzonspor before establishing himself at 1461 Trabzon – Trabzonspor’s satellite club.