Liverpool & Real Madrid in Race For £15m Rated ‘Turkish Messi’

Liverpool and Real Madrid are in the race for Fenerbahce wonderkid Arda Guler according to Spanish outlet AS.

Per the source, Benfica, AC Milan, and Sevilla are also among the sides interested in the 18-year-old who is nicknamed in the report as the ‘Turkish Messi’.

READ: New to the Süper Lig? Here’s what you need to know

Real reportedly want to sign Guler and loan him back out to Fenerbahce. However, Guler is reportedly not keen on the deal being proposed.

Guler, 18, plays for Turkish side Fenerbahce and has a contract with them until the summer of 2025.

His contract does have a release clause of £15 million that can be activated by interested parties.

The midfielder is nicknamed “Turkish Messi” for his dribbling skills and goalscoring ability.

He has been capped by Turkey at the senior level and scored a goal in their recent Euro qualifier against Wales.

The report claims that Sevilla were in pole position to sign Guler in recent weeks but his affordable price has seen several major European sides enter the race.

Turkish-Football reported weeks ago that Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United are also keen on signing the young talent.

Guler is an elegant left-footed attacking midfielder who can operate as a number eight and number 10 with an eye for goals.

Guler played an important role in the Fenerbahce side that lifted the Turkish Cup and finished the Super Lig as runners-up.