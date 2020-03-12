Liverpool receive transfer boost after reports of £22m offer for Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, Club president admits they have to sell players

Liverpool have reportedly made a £22m offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir according to Leicester City head of recruitment Lee Congerton.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has given a transfer boost to sides interested in Cakir after admitting that they must sell players this summer.

The Claret-Blues must raise €10-20m every year to tackle their debt problem.

Agaoglu outlined the transfer policy for the Black Sea based outfit as being based upon developing undervalued talent and selling for a profit.

“Just like we did with [Alexander] Sorloth we have to sign players, make them shine and sell for a profit,” Agaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish-Football.

“That is our reality. We have to sell players and replace them with the next undervalued talent.

“€10-20m has to enter the club every year. If we continue along this track we will clear our debts long-term but we must stay disciplined.”

The Foxes are also tracking the 23-year-old goalkeeper.

“He is one of the best goalkeepers [Cakir] I have seen in my life,” Congerton was quoted as saying by local Trabzon newspaper Karadeniz Gaztesi after watching the game alongside Trabzonspor assistant manager Eddie Newton.

“I was wondering who the goalkeeper was that Liverpool offered £22 [€25m] million.”

Trabzonspor assistant manager Eddie Newton also tipped off his former club Chelsea regarding the keeper.

Liverpool don’t need a first-choice goalkeeper as Alisson Becker is the club’s number one but there is space for a quality second-choice keeper.

Becker’s replacement Adrian was criticized following his display in the Champions League Last 16 second-round clash against Atletico Madrid at Anfield after conceding three goals.

Cakir has been one of Trabzonspor’s stand out names this season. The Claret-Blues are currently first in the Super Lig and in the semi-finals of the Turkish Cup.

The young keeper has two international caps for Turkey and is expected to join the national team for Euro 2020 this summer.