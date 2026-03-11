“Liverpool Remain Favourites”: Buruk Issues Defiant Warning Ahead of Anfield Return

Despite securing a second victory over the Premier League champions this season, Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk insists that Liverpool still hold the upper hand in their Champions League Round of 16 clash.

A first-half header from Mario Lemina sealed a 1-0 win for the “Cimbom” at a jubilant RAMS Park on Tuesday night. The result gives the Turkish side a narrow advantage to protect, but Buruk is under no illusions about the challenge awaiting his team on Merseyside next Wednesday—especially as they must face the famous Anfield atmosphere without any traveling supporters due to a UEFA ban.

The Favorites Tag

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Buruk was quick to temper the celebrations. “Every side in the final sixteen is here on merit, but Liverpool remain the favorites to advance,” Buruk stated.

“Tonight, we proved once again—just as we did against Juventus—that when we combine our talent with the energy of our supporters, we can hurt any team in Europe. We stood our ground and fought. Now, we must do it again in front of their fans.”

The Tactical Battle at Anfield

With the Reds needing to chase the game to stay in the competition, Buruk believes his side could benefit from a more open contest in England.

“They are the ones who have to score now, and that will inevitably leave spaces for us to exploit,” the Galatasaray boss explained. “The goal is to score first; if we can do that, we break their momentum and make our lives much easier. We cannot go there simply to defend a one-goal lead—if we try to just sit back, we will fail.”

Pride in a Historic Double

The victory follows Galatasaray’s 1-0 win over Liverpool during the league phase in September, making them the first team to beat Arne Slot’s side twice in a single European campaign.

“Beating one of the giants of European football twice in one season is a moment of immense pride for Turkish football,” Buruk added. “They caused us significant problems in the opening stages tonight, but our midfield and center-backs adjusted brilliantly to shut them down. The atmosphere was incredible, and while I am deeply disappointed our fans cannot travel with us for the second leg, we will fight to make them proud from afar.”