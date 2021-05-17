Liverpool reported to have made decision over Ozan Kabak future

Liverpool are reported to have made a transfer decision over the future of Ozan Kabak according to The Sun.

Per the source, the Reds have taken the decision to ‘scrap a full-time deal’ that would have seen Kabak join Liverpool on an £18m move from Bundesliga outfit Schalke.

Kabak joined Liverpool on loan until in January and the Premier League side still have a buy option.

The 21-year-old played regular first-team football since his arrival filling the void left by injuries to key defenders Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The report claims that Liverpool do not want to pay the buy option fee for a player who will be on the bench.

It looks like Kabak has played his last game of the season due a muscle injury.

“Ozan, no,” said Klopp when asked if Kabak could feature in either of the last two games, against Burnley and Crystal Palace after missing the West Brom clash on Sunday.

“From the long-term injured, and unfortunately Ozan is a long-term, nobody is coming back I don’t think.”

Liverpool will have the final say regarding the future of Kabak and the club have yet to reveal their plans for the young defender.

Kabak will join Turkey at Euro 2020 this summer if he is fit in time for the tournament.