Liverpool Reportedly Held Talks with Osimhen Amidst Premier League Pursuit

Liverpool has reportedly engaged in discussions regarding the potential signing of Victor Osimhen this summer, according to comments from his Nigeria captain, William Troost-Ekong.

The on-loan Galatasaray striker, also a target for Manchester United, is viewed as a prime candidate to bolster Liverpool’s attacking options.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Following a challenging week that saw Liverpool’s Champions League hopes dashed and a Carabao Cup final defeat, the club is reportedly preparing for a significant summer transfer window.

With a substantial transfer budget, Liverpool is expected to target a new left-back, holding midfielder, and striker.

Osimhen, who has impressed during his loan spell, has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

Troost-Ekong revealed that Osimhen has held talks with multiple clubs, specifically mentioning Liverpool as a potential destination.

“I know he’s a Chelsea fan, but I also know he’s had talks with all the top teams,” Troost-Ekong told TalkSport. “It’s up to him what he chooses. He will fit into every team. I know Liverpool have spoken about getting a new striker next season. We will see…”

Troost-Ekong also highlighted Osimhen’s reported release clause, stating, “I’m also reading like everyone else is, that he has a clause this summer. When he went to Galatasaray I think it worked out amazingly for him. I couldn’t see him playing there for another season, or anywhere else but the Premier League next season.”

Liverpool’s current strikers, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez, have faced scrutiny this season, with speculation suggesting both could depart Anfield.

Nunez has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and Atletico Madrid, while Jota has reportedly held talks with his former club Wolves regarding a potential return.

In addition to Osimhen, Liverpool is reportedly considering moves for Julian Alvarez or Alexander Isak, though both players would command significant transfer fees.

The club’s pursuit of a new striker underscores its desire to strengthen its attacking line and compete for major titles.