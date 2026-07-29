Liverpool Revisit £87m Pursuit of Arda Güler Following Real Madrid’s Diomande Signing

Arda Güler has emerged as one of the most sought-after playmakers in world football this summer, with Liverpool preparing to revisit a move for the Real Madrid start according to Talk Sport.

The Premier League side are reportedly preparing an £87 million (€100 million) proposal after Real Madrid finalized the acquisition of defender Ousmane Diomande.

The 21-year-old Turkish international has remained a long-term target for Anfield recruitment chiefs, but Madrid’s big-money investment in Diomande has altered the financial dynamics in the Spanish capital, providing Liverpool with a window of opportunity to test Los Blancos’ resolve.

The Diomande Catalyst and Tactical Shift

Real Madrid’s commitment to securing Ousmane Diomande has required a reallocation of capital and squad depth, creating potential movement in their attacking hierarchy.

The arrival of Diomande reinforces Real Madrid’s defensive structure, but the club’s board is now evaluating balancing options across the squad.

Liverpool hierarchy view Madrid’s squad movement as the ideal moment to strike for Güler, who is seeking guarantees regarding his role as a regular starter.

Liverpool are assembling a structured deal approaching €100 million (£87 million) to present a lucrative exit package for Madrid.

Anfield Recruitment Focus

Liverpool view Güler’s technical quality, vision, and tactical intelligence as essential components for their ongoing central midfield and attacking reconstruction. With the player’s representatives open to reviewing project offers in England, Liverpool are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to secure the playmaker’s signature before the transfer window closes.