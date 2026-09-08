Liverpool Secure Record £300 Million-Plus Shirt Sponsorship Deal with Turkish Airlines

Liverpool FC have announced a landmark shirt sponsorship agreement with Turkish Airlines valued at over £300 million ($405 million) over five years, marking one of the most lucrative front-of-shirt partnerships in football history as reported by The Guardian.

Starting at the beginning of the 2027/28 season, Türkiye’s national flag carrier will become the principal sponsor across Liverpool’s men’s, women’s, and academy match kits, bringing an end to Standard Chartered’s 17-year tenure as the club’s primary front-of-shirt partner.

£60M-A-Year Upgrade Signifies Commercial Growth

The incoming package is worth upwards of £60 million annually, presenting a major financial increase over the club’s current £50 million-per-year arrangement with Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered, whose primary sponsorship exclusivity window lapsed last year, will transition into a secondary role as a global club partner when the new agreement commences in June 2027.

Speaking on the milestone announcement, Liverpool Chief Commercial Officer Ben Latty highlighted the deep historic roots linking the club with Türkiye:

“The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club. Turkish Airlines is a globally recognized organization with an extensive international network, and we look forward to beginning our partnership and building a strong relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005.”

Expansion of Turkish Airlines’ Global Sports Portfolio

The deal represents the largest individual commercial partnership in Turkish Airlines’ history, expanding an elite sports sponsorship portfolio that already features the UEFA Champions League, EuroLeague basketball, and official transport partnerships with major domestic Turkish clubs.

Turkish Airlines CEO Ahmet Olmuştur welcomed the alliance with the six-time European champions: