Liverpool send scouts for Turkey national team star ahead of 2022 World Cup qualifier clash

Liverpool will scout Turkey national team star Ugurcan Cakir tonight according to Asist Analiz.

Per the source, the Reds have sent scouts to keep tabs on the Trabzonspor goalkeeper who is expected to start tonight against Norway in Malaga, Spain.

The Match Day 2 FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification Group G clash will see Turkey face Norway.

Cakir started in the 4-2 victory over the Netherlands where he saved a penalty against Memphis Depay.

The report claims that the 24-year-old keeper has also received interest from Premier League sides Chelsea, Brighton and West Brom.

Cakir has been linked with Liverpool since last season but ended up staying at Trabzonspor last summer.

The Reds do, have quality and depth in the goalkeeping position with Alisson Becker as first choice and Adrian as his backup.

The Spanish keeper is out of contract at the end of the season but Liverpool do have the option to extend his deal by an additional year.

Cakir could potentially be a replacement for Adrian should he leave but he would have to complete with 21-year-old keeper Caoimhin Kelleher who has his eye on becoming backup to Alisson.

The Turkey international keeper has another three years on his contract.