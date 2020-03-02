Liverpool shock Besiktas boss with clause in Loris Karius contract

Besiktas manager Sergen Yalcin was reportedly ‘shocked’ to find out that Liverpool included a clause in Loris Karius’ contract forcing him to play Loris Karius.

The Aksam newspaper claim that Besiktas are only permitted to drop Karius for four games in a season if match fit.

Per the source, Yalcin was planning to play Utku Yuvakuran in goal but the board informed him that he would have to keep playing Karius.

There have been so many contrasting stories on Karius’ situation at Besiktas over recent months.

Yalcin who replaced Abdullah Avci as Besiktas manager was expected to drop Karius but that never ended up happening.

If the Aksam report is true it would explain why Karius continued to play.

However, Fotospor claim that Yalcin has actually grown fond of Karius and that the German keeper is happy at Besiktas.

The report claimed that Karius urged Liverpool to not request a transfer fee from Besiktas so that he would join the Istanbul club.

As things stand unless the Black Eagles activate Karius’ buy option the keeper will be returning to Liverpool at the end of the season.