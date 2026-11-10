Liverpool star Andy Robertson admits he ‘hated’ facing Galatasaray in ‘awful’ Istanbul atmosphere

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has reflected on the extreme psychological toll of playing at Rams Park, admitting that facing Galatasaray in Istanbul was among the most grueling away experiences of his career.

Speaking about Liverpool’s recent trips to Turkey, where the Reds suffered 1-0 defeats on both visits, the Scottish international laid bare the intimidating environment engineered by the Galatasaray faithful, as quoted by Fanatik.

“I hated playing against Galatasaray last season. The trip to Galatasaray was awful,” Robertson admitted. “They whistle endlessly throughout the entire match. Believe me, you leave that pitch with a pounding headache.”

Robertson’s candid reaction underlines the uniquely hostile climate that defines European nights at RAMS Park.

Rather than relying purely on sporadic noise, the Turkish champions’ supporters sustain high-decibel acoustic pressure for the full 90 minutes, systematically destabilizing visiting sides and disrupting operational communications on the pitch.

For Galatasaray, Robertson’s admissions serve as a stark validation of their formidable home advantage.

The Lions have built a reputation for transforming their home ground into a wall of sound that tests even the most seasoned Premier League veterans, ensuring that European trips to Istanbul remain among the most daunting assignments in modern football.