Liverpool target Eredivisie star but face competition from Tottenham

Liverpool are targetting Feyenoord star Orkun Kokcu according to Football Transfers.

Per the source, the Reds have been monitoring the Eredivisie since their January moves for Cody Gakpo.

The Premier League giants reportedly have their eye on several Eredivisie players this summer with Kokcu being one of them.

Kokcu is a player on the Reds radar but they reportedly want to make a marquee signing before making a move for Kokcu.

It remains to be seen whether Kokcu is happy with a move to a club where he is not seen as a priority considering being one of the star players at the Eredivisie champions this season.

Kokcu has been closely linked with a Feyenoord exit this summer and Tottenham were also closely linked this week.

De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen has reported on the Kick-Off podcast that he would like to bring Kokcu with him. The Turkish international, who was once linked with Arsenal, has been an inspiration for the Rotterdam outfit this season, scoring eight goals and producing three assists from midfield.

“Kokcu is going with Arne Slot,” Driessen said. “One and one is two. If a very big club becomes available for Slot, I cannot imagine that he doesn’t want Kokcu. If he can go to Tottenham Hotspur, he will try to take Kokcu with him. Ten Hag did the same with Antony and Martinez.”

Kokcu scored 12 times and provided five assists for Feyenoord in 44 appearances in all competitions this season.