Liverpool target transfer move for Fenerbahce defender

Liverpool are interested in Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai according to Fanatik.

Per the source, the Reds want to sign a defender before the end of the transfer window following injury to star man Virgil van Dijk.

READ: Chelsea agree to sell midfielder to Super Lig club, contract talks ongoing

Liverpool reportedly had their sights on Kim Min Jae but are seeking alternatives due to Napoli’s high asking price.

The South Korean international actually joined Napoli from Fenerbahce for €18m last season, at the time the Serie A leaders were also interested in Szalai but Fenerbahce wanted to keep him on.

Liverpool would be able to sign Szalai for less than Kim Min-Jae but the report does not name a price.

Fenerbahce signed Szalai from Limassol for €2.2m in January 2021 and he has gone onto establish himself as a star player at the club.

The Hungary international has made 98 appearances and been directly involved in nine goals.

The defender is under contract until 2025 and has been linked with moves to Premier League sides recently, especially Aston Villa.

Fenerbahce are in the title race just four points behind leaders Galatasaray and have Szalai under contract for another three years.

It is unlikely that the Yellow Canaries will let the 1.92m tall defender leave unless an attractive offer is made being at such a critical point in the season.