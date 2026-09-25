Liverpool Track Besiktas Captain Orkun Kökçü

Liverpool have been scouting Besiktas midfielder Orkun Kokcu, sources have told Turkish-Football.
The Reds have made enquiries for the Turkiye international but Besiktas are keen to keep him on the books beyond the winter transfer window.
The 25-year-old Turkish international has established himself as a star player at Besiktas and has drawn consistent scouting presence from top-flight English clubs.
Premier League Interest and Scouting Reports
Liverpool have been keeping tabs on Kokcu following his impressive displays at Tüpraş Stadyumu.
Having delivered 14 goals and 14 assists across 53 official appearances since joining Besiktas, Kökçü’s press resistance, passing range, and big-game temperament have been turning heads in Europe.
His ability to control tempo, break lines under pressure, and drive transitions from deep central areas has made him an attractive target.
Beşiktaş Hierarchy Rule Out Winter Exit
Despite the prospective multi-million-euro valuations surrounding potential Premier League proposals, the Beşiktaş management board have made it clear they won’t listen to January offers.
Any potential move would have to wait until the summer as the Black Eagles have their sights on being in the Süper Lig title race and want to progress further in the Europa League.
The Black Eagles’ hierarchy view Kökçü as irreplaceable in their pursuit of domestic silverware and European knockout progression.
Consequently, club management has completely closed the door on mid-season negotiations, declaring the Turkish international off-limits for the upcoming January transfer period.
Head coach and club officials remain aligned in their commitment to retaining Kökçü through the remainder of the current campaign, prioritizing squad stability over short-term financial gain.